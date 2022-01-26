Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

NYSE:MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

