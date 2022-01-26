Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.83 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $506,410.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.