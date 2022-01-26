Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average is $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

