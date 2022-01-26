MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 5,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 53,854 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at $4,699,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

