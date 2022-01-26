Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Hits $15.95 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $15.95 million and $1.21 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.