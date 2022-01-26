Mint Club Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $1.02 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

