Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0025

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00182472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,369,804,872 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,595,305 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

