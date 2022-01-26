MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $6,726.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

