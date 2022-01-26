Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $95.48 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $95.48 million and $14.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.51 or 0.06831954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,100.59 or 0.99942535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050228 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

