Mirrored Microsoft Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $1.71 million worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for $306.29 or 0.00806429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 32,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

