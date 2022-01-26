Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

