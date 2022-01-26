Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.85. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 173,708 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

