Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.85. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 173,708 shares.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.64.
About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
