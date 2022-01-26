Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MUFG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

