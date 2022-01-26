Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,848 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

