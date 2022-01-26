Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Shares of BBWI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

