Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 284,113 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,113 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.