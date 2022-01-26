Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of Q2 worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.