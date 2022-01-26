Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

