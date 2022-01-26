Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

