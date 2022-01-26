Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.46 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

