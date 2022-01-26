Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

