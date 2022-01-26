Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,913,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

