Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

