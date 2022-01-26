Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 247,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 281,881 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 108.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

