Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

