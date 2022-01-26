Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

