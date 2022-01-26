Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.