Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 427,516 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 165,064.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,417,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

