Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $317.85 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.31 and its 200-day moving average is $395.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

