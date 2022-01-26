Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.6% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 62.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

