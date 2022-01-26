Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,436 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Voya Financial by 281.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Voya Financial by 459.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

