Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,888 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

