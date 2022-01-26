Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 151,073 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $330.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.75 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.04 and its 200 day moving average is $334.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,883 shares of company stock worth $15,169,468 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.