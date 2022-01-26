Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,620 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.