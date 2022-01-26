Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 29,907 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

