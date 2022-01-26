Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,313 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

