Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,223 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

