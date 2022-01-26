Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 617,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.