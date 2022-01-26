Mizuho Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 855,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10,665.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,891,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.