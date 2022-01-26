Mizuho Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

TXN stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 177,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.28. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

