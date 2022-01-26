MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.12 million.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.85. The company had a trading volume of 665,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,921. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

