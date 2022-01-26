Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,833,152 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

