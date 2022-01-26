Mochi Market (MOMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,478.00

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $829,388.32 and approximately $56,478.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Mochi Market Coin Profile

Mochi Market is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,326,728 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

