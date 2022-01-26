Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. 72,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,841. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

