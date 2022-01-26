Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Moderna worth $312,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. 72,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.