Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $164.87. 156,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,355,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.98 and a 200 day moving average of $318.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.