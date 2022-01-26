Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.
Shares of MRNA opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
