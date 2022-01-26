Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

Shares of MRNA opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

