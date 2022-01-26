Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops One Day Volume of $701,275.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $701,275.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

