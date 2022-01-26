Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 298.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 8,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,421. Mogo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.