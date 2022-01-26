Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

